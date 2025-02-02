Body found after house fire in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are investigating after a body was found overnight following a house fire in the Roseland neighborhood.

The fire happened just after midnight in the 300 block of West 110th Place.

Police said officers and fire crews responded to the home. A body was found inside and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity was not released.

It is unclear what led to the fire.

Area 2 detectives are investigating.