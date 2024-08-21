Male found unresponsive near Chicago's Rainbow Beach, prompts death investigation

CHICAGO (CBS) — A death investigation is underway after a male was found unresponsive near Rainbow Beach Wednesday morning.

Chicago police say he was found near the shoreline just before 7 a.m. in the 3100 block of East 77th Street.

Area 2 detectives were investigating.

The discovery comes days after a 16-year-old boy went missing after he went underwater in Lake Michigan off Rainbow Beach just before 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Police did not confirm if the male was the missing teen.