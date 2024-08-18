16-year-old boy missing after going under water at Rainbow Beach in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy is missing after he went under water in Lake Michigan off Rainbow Beach in Chicago Sunday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the boy was last seen in the water around 3:42 p.m.

Chicago Fire Department divers searched for the teen but could not find him before they had to halt the search due to inclement weather.

Area Two detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story.