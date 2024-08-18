Watch CBS News
16-year-old boy missing after going under water at Rainbow Beach in Chicago

By Beth Lawrence

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy is missing after he went under water in Lake Michigan off Rainbow Beach in Chicago Sunday afternoon. 

According to the Chicago Police Department, the boy was last seen in the water around 3:42 p.m. 

Chicago Fire Department divers searched for the teen but could not find him before they had to halt the search due to inclement weather. 

Area Two detectives are investigating. 

This is a developing story. 

Beth Lawrence

Beth Lawrence is a digital producer for CBS Chicago. Beth joined CBS Chicago as a member of the newsroom assignment desk before taking on her current role. Previously she worked as an on-air reporter and anchor. Beth holds journalism degrees from the University of North Carolina and Northwestern University.

