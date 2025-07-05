White Sox World Series champion closer Bobby Jenks dies at 44

Bobby Jenks, a World Series champion with the 2005 White Sox and two-time All-Star closer, has died after a battle with cancer. Jenks was 44.

The White Sox announced that Jenks passed away on Friday in Portugal, where his family had moved to be closer to his in-laws.

In February, Jenks revealed that he was battling stage 4 adenocarcinoma, a form of stomach cancer.

"We have lost an iconic member of the White Sox family today," said White Sox Chairman Jerry Reinsdorf. "None of us will ever forget that ninth inning of Game 4 in Houston, all that Bobby did for the 2005 World Series champions and for the entire Sox organization during his time in Chicago. He and his family knew cancer would be his toughest battle, and he will be missed as a husband, father, friend and teammate. He will forever hold a special place in all our hearts."

Bobby Jenks of the Chicago White Sox pitches during the ninth inning of Game Four of the Major League Baseball World Series against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on October 26, 2005 in Houston, Texas. The White Sox defeated the Astros 1-0 to clinch their first World Series in 87 years. Brad Mangin/MLB via Getty Images

Jenks, who spent last year as manager of the Windy City Thunderbolts, an independent Frontier League team based in southwest suburban Crestwood, pitched for the White Sox for six seasons from 2005-10, saving 173 games during that span, before finishing his career with 19 appearances in 2011 with the Boston Red Sox.

He went 14-18 in his six seasons with the White Sox, with a 3.40 ERA and 334 strikeouts over 329 relief appearances. He ranks among franchise relief leaders in saves (2nd), appearances (6th) and strikeouts (7th).

Jenks, who routinely reached 100 mph with his fastball, helped the White Sox win the 2005 World Series, saving four games in six appearances during the postseason run, including the clinching game of the World Series. He was an All-Star in each of the next two seasons while saving a total of 81 games in 2006 and 2007. Over the next three seasons, he averaged 28-plus saves a year.

He retired 41 consecutive batters in 2007, matching a record for a reliever.

Bobby Jenks Tribute Bobby will forever hold a special place in all our hearts 🤍 Posted by Chicago White Sox on Saturday, July 5, 2025

"You play for the love of the game, the joy of it," said Jenks during his last interview with SoxTV in summer 2024. "It's what I love to do. I'm playing to be a world champion and that's what I wanted to do from the time I picked up a baseball."

Jenks is survived by his wife, Eleni Tzitzivacos, their two children, Zeno and Kate and his four children from a prior marriage, Cuma, Nolan, Rylan and Jackson.