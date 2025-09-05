Chicago honors Bob Newhart with honorary street name outside condo building from his iconic TV show

Bob Newhart honored with honorary street name outside Chicago building his show made famous

Bob Newhart honored with honorary street name outside Chicago building his show made famous

It's been more than a year since Chicago lost comedy legend Bob Newhart. His career spanned more than six decades, and he starred in two hugely successful sitcoms that aired on CBS.

On Friday, Chicago paid special tribute to Newhart with an honorary street designation along Sheridan Road in the Edgewater neighborhood.

Long after he left his hometown, Bob Newhart's heart stayed in Chicago.

"Bob wasn't just from Chicago, he embodied it," said David Plier, chairman and CEO of the Museum of Broadcast Communications.

That explains why so many people gathered outside the building on Sheridan Road made famous by the opening sequence of The Bob Newhart Show.

"It's truly one of the most durable sitcoms in TV history," said his son, Tim.

Bob Newhart fans were there with his family on Friday to see the unveiling of the Honorary Bob Newhart Way sign on Sheridan Road at Thorndale Avenue outside the Thorndale South Condominium building made famous on Newhart's namesake sitcom.

Courtney Newhart Albertini and her siblings wouldn't miss the moment celebrating their dad.

"To have it on dad's birthday, he would've been 96 today, it's pretty special," she said. "Thank you all for loving him, because we absolutely adore him."

Right outside Bob Newhart's fictional home, he'll be a fixture in Chicago for years to come.

"Today, the timing is perfect as we dedicate this street as Bob Newhart Way," Plier said.

The stretch of Sheridan Road from 5800 to 5930 North is now Honorary Bob Newhart Way.

"It's a lot to take in. We lost our dad a little over a year ago, and he would've loved this," Courtney said.

"To be honored like this is amazing," said his other daughter, Jennifer.

"We miss him, and we would love to celebrate his birthday with him, but this is the next best thing, and it's pretty special," said his son, Tim.

The city that claimed Newhart's heart has given back a little piece of Chicago.