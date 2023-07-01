Watch CBS News
FBI respond to robbery at BMO Harris Bank in Bolingbrook

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (CBS) – The FBI is investigating following a bank robbery in Bolingbrook Saturday morning.

Authorities said around 10:30 a.m., two men robbed the BMO Harris Bank, located at 710 S. Weber.

They were said to be wearing black clothing and black ski masks with handguns.

No injuries were reported.

It is unclear how much the thieves took during the robbery. 

Anyone with information is asked to submit tips to tips.fbi.gov or call 412-421-6700. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

First published on July 1, 2023 / 1:11 PM

