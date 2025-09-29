Blue Star Families provides support to military family who just arrived in Chicago

A Blue Star family is getting settled in Chicago with support

A Blue Star family is getting settled in Chicago with support

A Blue Star family is getting settled in Chicago with support

More than 300,000 military and veteran families live in the Chicago area, and the life comes with a lot of change — cross-country moves, overseas deployments, navigating new schools.

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Larry Moore and his family are going through all of that as they get settled into life in the Chicago area, but they have support.

"I'm originally from here — born and raised South Side of Chicago, went to high school, went to college here, and my family's here," said Moore.

But it has been a long journey to get back. Moore and his family have lived in San Diego, Hawaii, Germany, and El Paso before returning to Chicago.

It has been a lot for Staff Sgt. Moore and his wife, Daria, but even more for the kids — Iyada and Lorenzo.

"It's hard to make friends, because I'm very shy," said Iyada.

Iyada, 9, just started the fourth grade at her fourth school.

"They kind of have that mindset of, 'Oh my gosh, I'm leaving my friends — I have to make new friends,'" said Daria Moore.

Lorenzo, 6, is in his third school — and he's only in first grade.

But he said. "Military kids can't be beat," and his older sister agrees. In fact, that is the family's motto through all the moves.

"We make it work, and our kids see that, and that's the biggest thing," said Daria Moore.

Call it a military mindset. The Moores used words like "chaotic" and "crazy" alongside "blessed" and "exciting" to describe their itinerant life, but they navigate the crazy together.

Still, there are challenges when it comes to the big-cross country or cross-seas moves.

"I'm gone when it's time to make a move, so 95% of that is on Daria's shoulders," said Staff Sgt. Moore, "making sure we have a place to stay, but like getting everything packed up in the house for every single move we've done."

"This last move, it was very, very stressful," said Daria Moore.

Finding support was definitely needed — and Ms. Moore found it through Blue Star Families, which hosts events for families like the Moores.

"First time going fishing, I was with my wife, kids — it was a Blue Star event," said Staff Sgt. Moore. "Went to the Ice Cream Museum, which I didn't even know existed."

The Moores also went to NASCAR events with other Blue Star families, helping them not feel so isolated in a new city.

As for what's next, another move will eventually be coming.

"We're scheduled to be h ere two more years, but that could change at any given time," said Staff Sgt. Moore.

"It could be sooner, you know," said Ms. Moore, "and that's kind of a nerve-wracking part, because I need a date in time."

They won't have a date and time ahead of time. But Staff Sgt. Moore knows his wife will be there to help, as always.

"Thank you for holding down the fort. You mean a heck of a lot to me," Staff Sgt. Moore told his wife. "You are our foundation."

The Moores have gotten so much support through Blue Star Families, which is the nation's largest nonprofit dedicated to serving military families. Their welcome week is happening now, with a river cruise, a farm tour, and at trip to the Adler Planetarium.