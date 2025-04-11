Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago area soldier surprises kids at preschool after 10 months serving overseas

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Read Full Bio
Todd Feurer

/ CBS Chicago

Blue Island soldier surprises kids at preschool after 10-month deployment to Jordan
Blue Island soldier surprises kids at preschool after 10-month deployment to Jordan 01:22

An Army National Guard soldier got a special welcome Friday at his children's school in Blue Island, Illinois.

Eduardo Medina-Ramos just got back from a 10-month deployment in Jordan, so he headed to St. Walter-St. Benedict School to surprise his two-preschoolers by picking them up from school Friday afternoon.

The kids had no idea their dad was back home.

Medina-Ramos said he was "overwhelmed" to see his kids.

"But I'm happy I'm back with them. I missed them a lot. It just puts everything in perspective of how your kids are really important to you. They really are. I just missed them. I did not expect none of this to happen at all. I was just trying to come home, see my kids, be with them, give them the time they need; the nine months they missed out on, not me. They missed out on it, and I just want to make it up to them," he said.

In addition to being back home with his family, Medina-Ramos said he's looking forward to eating his favorite foods again, like tacos.

Todd Feurer
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.