Chicago area soldier surprises kids at preschool after 10 months serving overseas

An Army National Guard soldier got a special welcome Friday at his children's school in Blue Island, Illinois.

Eduardo Medina-Ramos just got back from a 10-month deployment in Jordan, so he headed to St. Walter-St. Benedict School to surprise his two-preschoolers by picking them up from school Friday afternoon.

The kids had no idea their dad was back home.

Medina-Ramos said he was "overwhelmed" to see his kids.

"But I'm happy I'm back with them. I missed them a lot. It just puts everything in perspective of how your kids are really important to you. They really are. I just missed them. I did not expect none of this to happen at all. I was just trying to come home, see my kids, be with them, give them the time they need; the nine months they missed out on, not me. They missed out on it, and I just want to make it up to them," he said.

In addition to being back home with his family, Medina-Ramos said he's looking forward to eating his favorite foods again, like tacos.