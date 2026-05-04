Blowing Dust Advisory in effect for parts of Chicago area, Northwest Indiana Monday

The National Weather Service issued Blowing Dust Advisory for parts of the Chicago area and Northwest Indiana Monday.

The Blowing Dust Advisory will go into effect for Will, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, Kankakee, La Salle, Kendall, and Livingston counties in Illinois and Benton, Jasper, Lake, Newton and Porter counties in Indiana from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The NWS issues blowing dust advisories when there will be a widespread or localized blowing dust that reduces visibility to one mile or less, but more than 1/4 mile, for a long period of time.

The areas under the Blowing Dust Advisory will see hazardous travel conditions due to the reduced visibility. Drivers should take extra care on roads and reduce speeds for safety.

After the advisory ends there is a chance for storms to develop between 7 p.m. and midnight Monday. The risk for severe storms is on the low end, with isolated severe storms possible, driven by highs near 80.