Bloomingdale's to close store at Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Center

SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) -- The Bloomingdale's store at the Westfield Old Orchard Shopping Center in Skokie will be closing later this year.

Bloomingdale's announced Thursday that clearance at the Old Orchard store will begin Sept. 6, with the location set to go out of business in October.

Bloomingdale's plans to open a new, smaller "Bloomie's" store at Old Orchard at the end of the year. The 50,000 square-foot store will be in a different location in the mall than the soon-to-close larger Bloomingdale's store, and will "add a broad and meaningful curation of soft home categories," as a news release put it.

Bloomingdale's opened its first smaller Bloomie's location in Fairfax, Virginia last year.

Bloomingdale's flagship store remains in operation at 900 N. Michigan Ave. on the Magnificent Mile. There are also Bloomingdale's Outlet stores at Woodfield Village Green in Schaumburg, Fashion Outlets of Chicago in Rosemont, and Village Square of Northbrook.

A Bloomingdale's Home and Furniture store also operated in the Medinah Temple building at 600 N. Wabash Ave. for 17 years until closing in 2020. A temporary Bally's casino facility is now intended for the Medinah Temple space.