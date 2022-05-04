Bally's leaders arrive in Chicago as Mayor Lightfoot prepares announcement of casino choice "soon"

CHICAGO (CBS) -- City Hall sources have confirmed that leaders of Bally's, one of three companies in the running for a Chicago casino, have arrived in Chicago, as Mayor Lori Lightfoot prepares to announce her choice on a casino site soon.

We also know a decision on a casino is expected in the coming days. City Hall sources tell CBS 2's Brad Edwards, while Bally's may get the nod as the mayor's final choice for the city's first casino, nothing is a done deal.

A spokesperson for the mayor's office would not confirm published reports that Lightfoot is expected to announce Bally's as her casino choice on Thursday.

"The evaluation process continues, and we expect to make an announcement soon," a Lightfoot spokesperson said in an email.

Bally's was the only casino finalist to offer an upfront payment to the city as part of their bid, a $25 million payment to the city.

Rendering of Bally's Corporations' proposed casino at the Chicago Tribune publishing center. (Source: City of Chicago)

Bally's proposal would call for a $1.74 billion casino at the 30-acre Chicago Tribune Freedom Center publishing plant along the Chicago River near Halsted and Ohio streets.

The site would include 3,400 slot machines and 173 table games; a 500-room hotel; six restaurants and cafés, as well as a food hall; three bars and lounges; a 3,000-seat, 70,000-square-foot entertainment venue; 20,000 square feet of exhibition space; a sports museum; and an outdoor/rooftop space with bars, lounges, and pools.

Bally's also would seek to place slot machines at both O'Hare and Midway airports.

The Chicago Tribune prints its newspapers – and some competitors' newspapers – at the Freedom Center, but its lease at the site runs out in June 2023, with an option to renew for 10 years, but Bally's also holds an option to purchase the site.

The Bally's bid for this site includes a temporary facility adjacent to the Freedom Center by retrofitting an existing building.

Ald. Walter Burnett (27th), whose ward includes the Freedom Center site, has said he would support the Bally's casino proposal in his ward because the only alternative for the city to get the $200 million in annual revenue it is counting on to shore up its underfunded employee pension systems is a property tax hike.

However, two neighboring aldermen – Brendan Reilly (42nd) and Brian Hopkins (2nd) – have said their constituents are overwhelmingly opposed to a casino in the area.

Many residents in River West have pushed back against a casino in the neighborhood, raising concerns of traffic congestion, noise, and crime.

The other two finalists for the city's first casino were a proposal for a Rivers Casino in the 78 development in the South Loop, and a Hard Rock casino at the proposed One Central development near Soldier Field.

Aldermen in those wards also have said they are opposed to those casino proposals.

Whichever finalist is chosen by the mayor must be approved by a special City Council committee formed to review the mayor's selection, and then by the full City Council, before the city's choice for a casino goes to the Illinois Gaming Board for approval of its license.