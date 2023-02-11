Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Auto Show: Versiti Blood Center holding annual blood drive

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Versiti Blood Center holding blood drive at Chicago Auto Show
Versiti Blood Center holding blood drive at Chicago Auto Show 00:26

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Auto Show will get underway today but this year you can drive to save lives.

The Versiti Blood Center of Illinois is holding its annual blood drive now through Feb. 20.

Anyone 17 or older is encouraged to donate blood to help hospitals during critical shortages.

Attendees young as 16-year-olds can donate with parental consent. A photo ID is required for all donors.

You can find their booth in the south hall.

All attempting donors will receive a free t-shirt

First published on February 11, 2023 / 10:35 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.