Chicago Auto Show: Versiti Blood Center holding annual blood drive

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Auto Show will get underway today but this year you can drive to save lives.

The Versiti Blood Center of Illinois is holding its annual blood drive now through Feb. 20.

Anyone 17 or older is encouraged to donate blood to help hospitals during critical shortages.

Attendees young as 16-year-olds can donate with parental consent. A photo ID is required for all donors.

You can find their booth in the south hall.

All attempting donors will receive a free t-shirt