Blasingame excited to bring back the fullback position for Bears, as Jenkins aims to make it as starting right guard

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears will play their starters for a half in Saturday's preseason finale against the Browns, and that includes fullback Khari Blasingame, who missed the last preseason game.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn caught up with Blasingame, who knows the position he plays has become a rarity in the NFL.

It's not a glamorous position, and some teams don't even use a fullback anymore, so how did Blasingame end up playing there?

"Just conversations pre-draft, really. I was a big back, you know, could run the ball. But there was an opportunity there to play fullback, to come into the league, and to do that. So when I got that opportunity in Minnesota, got developed by [Vikings running back coach Kennedy Polamalu], and got a chance to learn the position, and just been blessed to have stuck, and been able to put some good things on film, and make it last," Blasingame said.

Playing fullback requires being a tough guy to be able to block defensive linemen and linebackers.

"Not to toot my own horn, or anything like that, but it's a different mentality. It's different from running the ball, and just putting your shoulder down and being physical. It's a different mentality, and it's definitely something I've had to learn and grow over the years, just from a technique standpoint," he said.

The Bears haven't utilized a fullback for the past few seasons, but Blasingame doesn't feel like that gives him something extra to prove to make sure they keep the fullback position on the roster.

"I feel like I have something to prove just intrinsically. Just everything that, with all that I've done and been through. Being undrafted, you're running from the grim reaper; you know, those scouts who walk around the locker room, pulling guys out. So it was really just do the best you can every day, and just see what happens," he said. "I have high expectations and goals for myself, and standards for myself. I'm excited. It's really fun."

Meantime, second-year offensive lineman Teven Jenkins says he's feeling a lot more comfortable at guard than when he was first thrown into the position a little over a week ago. Jenkins now could potentially be the team's starter there come Week 1 of the regular season, after starting training camp as a backup tackle, and being subject of trade rumors.

"It's been kind of like a roller coaster, and a mix of emotions for me. From going from #2 right tackle, #3 right tackle to 2nd right guard, and now I'm starting right now. It's all about seizing the opportunity. So that's one thing I'm looking forward to doing this weekend," Jenkins said.

Head coach Matt Eberflus echoed the sentiment that Jenkins is getting more comfortable at the position. Right guard is one of at least three starting spots on the offensive line that looks like it's still undecided heading into Saturday's preseason finale.

"We're still in that evaluation mode with the offensive line. We're still looking at a lot of guys. We're still looking at the combinations. I know we're kind of solidified as of late, the recent one that's been out there, but this thing is still open. The competition is still open. So everybody's got to put their best foot forward. They've got to perform this Saturday, and they have to get it done on the field" Eberflus said.

Jenkins wants to put his best stuff on film, knowing the trade rumors are still out there. He said he's trying to be the best player he can be, and hopes that's for the Bears.