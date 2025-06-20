Former Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews to sign with Winnipeg Jets

Former Chicago Blackhawks forward Jonathan Toews will sign with the Winnipeg Jets after two years away from the National Hockey League.

In an Instagram post, the Winnipeg Jets confirmed that Toews, who is from Winnipeg, is "coming home." The team captioned their post, "The kid from St. Vital is coming home."

Toews is a three-time Stanley Cup champion and won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP in 2010.

In 2023, the Blackhawks announced they would not be bringing back team captain Toews. Months later, Toews announced on Instagram that, while he's taking next season off from hockey, he's not yet retiring from the NHL.

"I'd like to announce that I am not fully retiring, but I am taking time away from the game again this season. I cannot deny my love for the game of hockey and still feel the passion for competing at my highest level," Toews wrote on Instagram. "However, these last few seasons have been very difficult considering my health challenges. My focus is to give myself the time and space to fully heal and enjoy life to the fullest once again."