Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull had CTE, brain analysis reveals

Hockey Hall of Famer and Blackhawks legend Bobby Hull had CTE, a recent brain analysis revealed.

Hull died in 2023 at the age of 84 and his widow released the results of a brain analysis through the Concussion Legacy Foundation. She said she wants to raise awareness about the long-term effects of repeat head injuries in hockey.

His family says at his insistence, they donated his brain to a CTE center at Boston University. Researchers diagnosed him with stage two or four of the disease.

His family says for the last 10 years of his life, Hull struggled with short-term memory loss and impaired judgment.

The National Hockey League Players' Association announced in November it was forming an advisory committee to help hockey players better understand CTE and the damage that concussions can do to the brain. In December, researchers at Boston University published a study of deceased male hockey players that showed 18 of the 19 NHL players examined — including Hull, Mikita, Ralph Backstrom, Bob Probert, and Derek Boogaard — had CTE. It also found the odds of developing CTE increased by 34% for each year of hockey played.

Hull was a two-time NHL MVP who helped the Chicago Blackhawks win the Stanley Cup in 1961.

Nicknamed "The Golden Jet" for his speed and blond hair, Hull was one of the most prolific forwards in NHL history, scoring 610 times over 16 seasons with Chicago, Hartford and Winnipeg. He dazzled generations of Blackhawks fans with his shooting and skating skills and remains the franchise's career leader with 604 goals. Hull also had 303 goals while playing for the Jets in the World Hockey Association for seven seasons.