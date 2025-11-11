Black McDonald's Owners Association giving out free turkeys this week. Here are the locations.

If you need a turkey for Thanksgiving, you could get one for free this week.

The Black McDonald's Owners Association is holding its 25th annual Food for the Body and Spirit turkey giveaway, providing free turkeys with all the trimmings in five different events.

Giveaways will be held starting at 8 a.m. between Nov. 11 and 15 at the following locations:

Tuesday, Nov. 11: 5015 W. Madison, Chicago, IL

Wednesday, Nov. 12: 7900 S. Martin Luther King Drive, Chicago, IL

Thursday, Nov. 13: 1637 W. 95th Street, Chicago, IL

Friday, Nov. 14: 14702 Dixie Highway, Harvey, IL

Saturday, Nov. 15: 19767 S. Halsted Street, Chicago Heights, IL

Early arrival is recommended. Free turkeys will be given away while supplies last.