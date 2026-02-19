2 dead, 3 injured after crash on Bishop Ford Freeway near 111th Street

A deadly crash shut down part of the Bishop Ford Freeway early Thursday morning.

Multiple agencies responded to the crash, where at least one car was seen badly damaged near 111th Street.

The Chicago Fire Department confirmed two people were pronounced dead at the scene and three others were taken to local hospitals. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The 111th Street entrance ramp is closed as crews work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.