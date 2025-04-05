Bulls coach Billy Donovan named to Basketball Hall of Fame

Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan was selected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday, making him the fourth Bulls coach to earn the honor, alongside Phil Jackson, Doug Collins, and Jerry Sloan.

Donovan was one of eight people named to the 2025 Basketball Hall of Fame Class, based largely on his career as a college coach, having led the Florida Gators to back-to-back national championships in 2006 and 2007. Only three men's college coaches have led teams to consecutive NCAA titles.

Donovan, 59, had a 502-206 record in 21 seasons as a college coach at Marshall and Florida. He was also named SEC Coach of the Year three times. He also led the Gators to 14 straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

Since joining the NBA in 2015 with the Oklahoma City Thunder, he has a 434-361 record in 10 seasons with Oklahoma City and Chicago. He hasn't won titles in the NBA, but did lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to the playoffs five straight years and the Bulls once, along with three straight play-in appearances.

"I'm thankful. I'm really, really humbled sitting up here. I think when you get into the game of basketball, at least for me, I never thought about sitting up here one day and being inducted into the Hall of Fame. You did it because you loved it, and I'm just incredibly honored, grateful, and thankful for so many people that played such an impactful part of my life," Donovan said Saturday in San Antonio where his former team, the Gators, were playing in the Final Four.

Also selected for enshrinement in the Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday were NBA stars Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard, WNBA stars Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles, and Maya Moore, NBA referee Danny Crawford, Miami Heat managing general partner Micky Arison, and the 2008 U.S. Olympic men's basketball team.

Fowles and Crawford also have Chicago ties.

A four-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time WNBA champion with the Minnesota Lynx, Fowles was the No. 2 overall draft pick by the Chicago Sky in the 2008 WNBA draft. She spent seven seasons in Chicago before joining the Lynx in 2015. An eight-time All-Star and four-time Defensive Player of the Year, she retired in 2022 as the WNBA's all-time leading rebounder, finishing her career averaging 15.7 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

Crawford, a Chicago native, spent 32 years as an NBA referee, officiating more than 2,000 regular season games, 300 playoff games, and 30 NBA Finals games. He was chosen as an NBA Finals referee in 23 consecutive years.

He also officiated the 1992 Dream Team's first Olympic game, and multiple NBA All-Star Games.