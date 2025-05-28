Illinois lawmakers introduce bill to overhaul transit, but bill doesn't address budget shortfall

Lawmakers in Springfield have unveiled a bill to overhaul public transit in Illinois.

The proposal would replace the Regional Transportation Authority — which oversees the Chicago Transit Authority, Metra commuter rail, and Pace suburban buses — with a new organization called the Northern Illinois Transit Authority.

This agency would create a universal fare system and handle all long-term infrastructure projects.

The bill would also create a dedicated transit police force.

The bill does not, however, address a $770 million budget shortfall.

If no action is taken, the CTA has said it would be forced to close 50 'L,' stations, lose more than 70 miles of rail service, and eliminate more than half its bus routes. The CTA has not yet said anything about which specific 'L' and bus lines and 'L' stops would be affected.

Meanwhile, Metra would suffer a 40% reduction in service, and Pace is threatening to eliminate all service after 8 p.m. and all weekend rides.

However, sponsors of the bill said there need to be reforms before they deal with the funding issues.

Lawmakers have until the end of the day Saturday to pass the bill.