Nonprofit giving away hundreds of bikes on South Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of children on the southside will get brand-new bikes.
The always giving Back Foundation is giving away 200 bikes to children, ages 2 to 10 years old, who live in the Ashburn and Auburn Gresham neighborhoods.
It's part of a collaboration with Walmart.
Families can pick up the bikes at the organization's location, located near western and 76th street, at 11 a.m. while supplies last.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.