Nonprofit giving away hundreds of bikes on South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Hundreds of children on the southside will get brand-new bikes.

The always giving Back Foundation is giving away 200 bikes to children, ages 2 to 10 years old, who live in the Ashburn and Auburn Gresham neighborhoods.

It's part of a collaboration with Walmart.

Families can pick up the bikes at the organization's location, located near western and 76th street, at 11 a.m. while supplies last.