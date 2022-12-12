Big tests upcoming for Chicago Bears as Eagles, Bills come to town

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Bears fans could be getting a look at the future when two No. 1s takes the field on Sunday, that's because Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts put up very similar numbers last year to the ones Justin Fields is posting this season.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek had more on the main concern for Bears defenders in the team's next big matchups.

The Bears are coming off the bye week and staring down games against two Super Bowl-contending teams in the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills.

The first challenge will be containing MVP frontrunner Jalen Hurts, the Eagles quarterback.

"He's super athletic and he can improvise on the run, go off-script similar to Justin," said Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn. "So it's definitely going to be a challenge."

Fans will also see the testing of the growth of the Bears offense against what offensive lineman Sam Mustipher called the deepest defensive unit in the NFL. His focus has been on shoring up pass protection and assessing why this team has struggled to close out games.

"We're a young offense, a young group," Mustipher said. "You have to learn how to win football games. There's a lot of veteran teams around the league ... they know how to win. They know what it takes. Not that we don't know what it takes to win. We know what it takes, but it's all 11 guys being on the same, exact page, not shooting ourselves in the foot."

That why with the Eagles' playoff spot clinched, and the Bills knocking on the door, Sanborn believes the 3-10 Bears have more on the line down the stretch.

"I don't think it matters as much to them as it does to us," Sanborn said. "Us playing good football, being able to close out the game, getting the win."

The Bears do have some good injury news in the secondary. Rookies Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon are both out of concussion protocol after missing the last two games. They will be available this week against the high-flying Eagles offense.

Coming off the bye week, Matt Eberflus say Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon are back from concussion protocol. Good news for defense. He said the bye week was similar to the mini-bye in terms of adjusting scheme and finding solutions to different situational issues. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/H4XS8MUnp6 — Jackie Kostek (@JackieKostek) December 12, 2022