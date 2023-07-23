Big summer events boost Chicago tourism

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's a busy weekend in Chicago with an iconic boat race, a huge music festival, and "Queen B."

CBS 2 was there as crowds checked out Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park in the city's Near West neighborhood. Festival goers were temporarily forced to evacuate due to rain but were able to return a short time later.

Add in home Cubs games and the Race to Mackinac, and there's a lot happening in the city.

The full economic impact will not be immediately known, but the bar is high. Chicago's tourism and conventions bureau announced last month that Taylor Swift weekend set an all-time record for hotel room occupancy with more than 44,000 hotel rooms occupied each night -- a total of $39 million in revenue.

In one survey of almost 600 Swifties, they reported spending an average $1,300 no their experiences between tickets, outfits, travel and food.

The Taylor Swift weekend also coincided with the James Beard Awards and an oncology conference. Those figures factored into a very promising trend.

Gov. JB Pritzker said this year's hotel revenue figures have already hit $308 million, surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

Beyonce was set to take the stage at 7 p.m. at Soldier Field Saturday and is returning for another show Sunday.