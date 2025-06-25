Watch CBS News
3 killed, 1 seriously hurt in 3 crashes in 12 hours in McHenry County, Illinois

By
Todd Feurer
Todd Feurer
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Todd Feurer is a web producer for CBS Chicago. He has previously written for WBBM Newsradio, WUIS-FM and the New City News Service.
Three people were killed – including an 11-year-old child – and one person was seriously injured in three separate crashes in a span of about 12 hours in McHenry County, Illinois.

Around 6:40 p.m. Monday, McHenry County Sheriff's deputies and several local fire departments responded to a crash at the intersection of Kishwaukee Valley Road and Deerpass Road in unincorporated Marengo.

Sheriff's officials said a 2016 Ford Transit Van was headed north on Deerpass Road, when the driver ran a stop sign at Kishwaukee Valley Road, and hit a 2012 Audi Q5 SUV.

A 29-year-old man from Wonder Lake who was driving the Audi was seriously injured, and an 11-year-old child in the Audi was killed.

Sheriff's officials said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday, a 2011 Dodge Ram was headed east on Kishwaukee Valley Road near Hughes Road in unincorporated Woodstock, when it crossed into oncoming traffic, and hit a westbound 2023 Mack semi-trailer truck.

The driver of the Dodge, 50-year-old Donald Markham, of Belvidere, was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver was not injured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Tuesday, a 1997 GMC Sierra was headed east on Hebron Road east of U.S. Route 13 in unincorporated Harvard, when the SUV left the road and hit a utility pole, then flipped onto its roof, according to the sheriff's office.

The driver, 35-year-old Omar Estrada-Escobar, of Harvard, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the McHenry County Coroner's office.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

