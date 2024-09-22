Bicyclist dies following traffic crash with jeep in Naperville, Illinois, police say

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (CBS) — A bicyclist was killed Saturday morning in a traffic crash in Naperville, Illinois.

The Naperville Police Department said just before 10:30 a.m., officers and fire personnel arrived at the intersection of West Ogden Avenue and Royal Saint George Drive for a traffic crash involving a car and a bicyclist.

A woman was found with an apparent head injury after being struck by a green 2024 Jeep Wrangler. She was taken to a local hospital, where she later died from her injuries. She was identified as 54-year-old Isabel Dimas-Jimenez from Naperville.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the Jeep driver, a 44-year-old woman from Wheaton, was traveling westbound on Ogden Avenue when she made a left turn onto southbound Royal Saint George Drive at a solid green light. The Jeep collided with the bicyclist, who was traveling eastbound in the crosswalk on the south side of Ogden Avenue.

Traffic crash investigators and reconstruction specialists from the Naperville Police Department's Traffic Unit responded to the scene. The roadway was closed until 2 p.m.

Investigation into the traffic crash remains ongoing. No citations were issued, and no charges were filed.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department's Traffic Unit at 630-420-8833.