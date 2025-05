Beyoncé bringing "Cowboy Carter" tour to Soldier Field for 3 days The BeyHive is buzzing as Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour comes to Chicago for a three-night run at Soldier Field. If you've got tickets, you're probably planning your concert look - a little western with a whole lot of glam. Mani Alcala, of Alcala's Western Wear, discusses how increased interest in western fashion inspired by Cowboy Carter has impacted his business.