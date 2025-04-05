1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting after domestic dispute in Berwyn, Illinois

A woman was killed and another person was critically wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Berwyn, Illinois.

Police said, around 1:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3200 block of Clinton Avenue.

When police arrived, they found two people had been shot multiple times. Both victims were taken to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead and the other was listed in critical condition.

The victim who died has been identified as 26-year-old Danielle Aguirre, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's office.

A suspect in the shooting was located in nearby Hillside, Illinois, around 3:40 p.m., and was taken into custody.

Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident resulting from a domestic dispute, and there is no threat to the community.