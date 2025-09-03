Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams prepare for Bears' first game of season

Head coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams were getting set Wednesday for their first regular season game together as play caller and quarterback.

Johnson is hopeful the growth Williams has shown in camp shows up next Monday night against the Minnesota Vikings.

"We're going to grow together. This offense is going to grow together with him, and you know, there'll some bumpy steps along the way. But that's OK. That's the nature of doing it," Johnson said. "I feel really good about where he's at right now. There's no reason why we can't win this year.

"I have the utmost confidence in Ben — his coaching ability, his play calling, and all of that," Williams said. "So I think it comes down to being able to execute exactly what he puts out there for us as a team, as an offense, and you know, when things are — you know, throughout the week, you know, we're messing up and things like that, what you're going to have is we've got to get back to how to redo it, so that when it happens on gameday, we go out there and execute exactly what he dishes out for us."

Tight end Cole Kmet said he is confident that team is prepared.

"I know how we're going to look based on the way we practice, and I think that physicality will for sure show up, you know, obviously to do it with real and live, and you know, now it really counts," Kmet said. I've got a lot of confidence and faith in the guys in the locker room and knowing what we've built starting back in April."

Jaylon Johnson did practice Wednesday as he works towards trying to play Monday night. Kyle Monangai was also out there for the first time since before the second preseason game, along with Jaquan Brisker, who said he is good to go after leaving practice last week.

There was no sign of TJ Edwards or Roschon Johnson.