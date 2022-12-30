Arrest warrant issued for ex-Bulls star Ben Gordon, in wake of November fight at River North McDonald's

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- An warrant has been issued for the arrest of former Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon, after he failed to show up in court last week for charges stemming from a fight with two security guards at the McDonald's in River North in November.

Gordon, 39, was arrested at the McDonald's at 600 N. Clark St. on Nov. 4, after knocking two security guards to the ground, according to a police report.

Staff repeatedly asked Gordon to leave the restaurant, and as two security guards were escorting him outside, Gordon elbowed one of the guards in the face two times, and then threw him to the ground, police said. Then Gordon grabbed the other guard's shirt and threw him to the ground.

Both guards refused medical attention after police arrived, and Gordon was taken into custody.

Gordon was charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery, and was released on his own recognizance.

He was due to return to court on Dec. 21, but did not show up, and a judge issued an arrest warrant.

The Bulls drafted Gordon with the third overall pick in the 2004 NBA Draft, and he played in Chicago for five seasons, averaging 18.5 points per game. He also played for the Detroit Pistons, Charlotte Bobcats, and Orlando Magic in 11 seasons.

Gordon has been arrested several times since he retired from the NBA in 2015.

In October 2017, he was hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation after reportedly arguing with a woman and locking himself into a bathroom of a sports rehabilitation center that he owns in Mount Vernon, New York.

In November 2017, Gordon was arrested in New York for allegedly driving with a forged license.

About a week later, he was arrested on suspicion of robbery in Los Angeles. Police said he punched the manager of his apartment building, and pulled a knife, after demanding his security deposit.

This past October, Gordon was arrested at LaGuardia Airport in New York, accused of hitting his 10-year-old son. Two Port Authority police officers also were injured while arresting Gordon at the airport.

In 2020, Gordon wrote a piece in The Players' Tribune about his struggles with mental health issues, revealing he has bipolar disorder, and has repeatedly considered suicide.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide or hurting yourself, there is help available. You can call or text 988 to reach the new nationwide Suicide Prevention Lifeline.