Beluga whale at Shedd Aquarium becomes first in the world to recover from general anesthesia after successful surgery

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago

A beluga whale at Chicago's Shedd Aquarium became the first known beluga whale to recover from general anesthesia after a successful surgery this week.

The 12-year-old whale named Kimalu needed to have a network of growing cysts on her head and neck near her blowhole removed. The team at the aquarium performed the historic surgery with Kimalu under general anesthesia.

Shedd officials said the surgery was a success, providing Kimalu with immediate relief, and she woke up from the anesthesia and is now recovering. She is being monitored around the clock during her recovery, focusing on antibiotics, incision site care, pain management and post-surgery nutrition.

Scientists say general anesthesia is particularly complicated for beluga whales because of their size and unique physiology. When she woke up, her lifelong caregivers were with her to speak to her and play recordings of vocalizations from the Shedd's beluga pod for her.

She is now recovering in a specially designed medical habitat. 

