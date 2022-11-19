Watch CBS News
First Alert Weather: Below normal temps continue

By Ed Curran

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Below normal temperatures continue, while an upper-level disturbance brings us flurries and snow showers. A very small accumulation is possible in these snow showers, with blustery conditions blowing the snow around.

The lights parade tonight will see a temperature around 24, but a 20 mph wind gusting to 30 will make it feel like 12.

Snow flurries early tonight, then we'll clear off our skies late. It'll continue to be breezy with wind chill values near zero.

Sunday's breezy conditions will make it feel colder but the winds will come from the right direction. Southerly winds lift our temps and, after a cold close to the weekend, bring us to more seasonable levels.

Stats

Normal- 47

Yesterday- 30

Today- 27

Sunup- 6:46am

Forecast

Today- Blustery and cold. Snow showers with a high of 27.

Tonight- Clearing late with a low of 14.

Sunday- Mostly sunny, breezy, with a high of 31.

Ed Curran
Ed Curran serves as a meteorologist and reporter for CBS2 Chicago.

First published on November 19, 2022 / 6:08 AM

