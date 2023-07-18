CPD look for suspects who beat and robbed man on North Halsted

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police said they're looking for the suspects who beat and robbed a man on North Halsted early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. on North Halsted and Roscoe.

They said the 27-year-old was out drinking with three men he didn't know, who offered to give him a ride.

When he exited the car, they hit him in the head, bruising his face, and robbed him. So far, no one has been arrested.

