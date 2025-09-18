Bears defense looks to rebound against Cowboys after blowout loss to Lions

Matt Eberflus' return to Soldier Field is an added subplot to Sunday's showdown as the Chicago Bears look to get their first win of the season. If Bears head coach Ben Johnson and his team are going to avoid an 0-3 start, they'll have to outwit the team's former head coach, who's now running the Dallas Cowboys' defense.

Bears defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was back practicing in a limited fashion on Thursday, after missing Wednesday's practice with a knee injury.

The Bears' defense is looking to bounce back after giving up 52 points to the Lions in Week 2.

Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen knows the drill as a former head coach, and is trying to keep things perspective after only two games into the season.

"We've moved on. I'll just say this. Look, when you don't perform well, and you lose a game like that, there's a lot of issues that went on. You know, and so there's a lot of dirty hands in that. We all accept responsibility, coaches and players alike, and we're focused on trying to make the corrections and get ready for Dallas," he said.

Jarrett said he's confident the defense is trending in the right direction, despite that 52-21 blowout loss to the Lions, and he's blocking out all the negative outside noise.

"We know how we're perceived and how we were talked about when things was a struggle," he said. "When you're down, sometimes people want to kick you when you're down. To be 0-2, you know, there's no excuse, but it's early in the season and everything that we want is still ahead of us."

The Bears' offense is getting set to go up against Eberflus' defense after he took over as coordinator in Dallas.

"He might throw a lot of curveballs at us, but knowing him, he do his own concepts, so we're going to see a bunch of that, hopefully, and then hopefully he throw in some man in there," wide receiver DJ said. "I feel like I know the defense pretty well, so exploiting that is going to be good, and then we just all got to hone in on the game plan and just do it."

Moore was also asked if it will be awkward at all facing their old coach, who was fired midseason last year. He simply said no. Moore, like many other Bears players, hasn't had much to say about Eberflus this week, either good or bad.

Wide receiver Rome Odunze said he'd say Hello to Eberflus to him pregame, but once the game starts, it's a war between the white lines.

As for Eberflus, he said he's sharing any information he can with his new team to help the Cowboys extend the Bears' misery.

"I think that's important to do with every opponent, you know, because we have several coaches that were there last year, and he's talking to everybody about it; you know, strengths, weaknesses, where we can gain an advantage, and just gathering information about different things. So that, to me, is always important," he said. "I'm always grateful and have much gratitude for my whole coaching career. So I always look back at everything; how you can learn, how you can grow, and get better and improve."