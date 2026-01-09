Can love overcome the Bears v. Packers rivalry? We asked these houses divided.

With the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers set to face off in Saturday nights' playoff game, some local couples are hoping love can overcome even the biggest of rivalries.

Bears v. Packers is one of the NFL's oldest rivalries. CBS News Chicago stepped inside houses divided, where team loyalty runs deep and Saturday's game day will test whether their love can overcome the love of the game.

Lauren Goldhirsch is a lifelong Packers fan. Tyler Graf bleeds navy and orange.

"For me, it's the constant, 'Good, better, best!' that gets screamed at all hours of the day," Goldhirsch said.

And this season their Lakeview home is also a dividing line. Exhibit A: Goldhirsch's Packers stock plaque still hasn't found a space on their wall.

"We're working on where it's going but, ummm, yeah…" Graf said.

"We're 'working on where it's going'? It's been in the basement for the last year, so…" Graf responded.

"How about this," she added. "We're live. If we win, I get to put it back on the wall."

They have separate jerseys and, Saturday, separate couches.

"We will not be watching together," Goldhirsch said.

"I think there's a little too much at stake this time. To, just, preserve the relationship," said Graf.

In nearby Lincoln Park Trevor Vallier turned his gym into a testament to his Packers love. His girlfriend, Liz Rivera, is a diehard Bears fan.

"Bringing the rivalry to life in the studio has been a lot of fun," he said. "There's a lot of playful banter."

The couple has been trying to keep the peace since the beginning.

"We met online and the first thing I wrote him was, 'Oh God, not a Packers fan!'" Rivera said.

And though so much is on the line, calling tomorrow "their Super Bowl," they will grin and bear it, watching together.

And while the rivalry runs deep, no matter who wins they say love remains the real MVP.

"Even though we're a house divided and on opposite ends and divided sides, that's still my girl," Vallier said.

Chase Bandolik (Bears) and his fiancé Rylee Jade Ollearis (Packers) have put miles where their mouths are this playoffs season. Immediately after each matchup, the fan of the losing team has to run a mile for each point lost.

And Saturday's game will be no different -- though they will watch the showdown together.

These couples said for now they won't come to Soldier Field to witness this in person, but hope their relationships can survive tomorrow's game.