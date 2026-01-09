How to watch the Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears game in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs

It's the first round of the NFL playoffs, and the Bears are hosting the NFC North Division rival Packers on Saturday night in a Wild Card matchup at Soldier Field. Here's how you can watch the game.

Chicago and Green Bay split their two regular season games, with the Packers topping the Bears 28-21 in Green Bay in Week 14, and the Bears beating the Packers 22-16 in Week 16 at Soldier Field.

The Bears are in the playoffs for the first time since 2020, coming off an impressive season in their first year under new head coach Ben Johnson, finishing the regular season with an 11-6 record to take the NFC North crown, after finishing 2024 with a 5-12 record. They haven't won a game since beating the Packers in Week 16, losing to the 49ers and Lions since then.

The Packers come into the postseason on a four-game losing streak, finishing with a 9-7-1 record. It's their third consecutive playoff appearance.

While the Bears and Packers have the longest rivalry in the NFL, dating back to 1921, with the Packers holding a 109-97-6 edge, this is only the third time the Bears and Packers have played each other in the playoffs.

The last time they met in the postseason, the Packers beat the Bears 21-14 in the NFC Championship in 2011, going on to win Super Bowl XLV. In 1941, the Bears beat the Packers 33-14 in the Western Division championship, before going on to win the NFL Championship game against the Giants.

Where can you watch the Packers vs. Bears game?

Fans can stream the Packers vs. Bears game on Amazon Prime. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.

The game also will air on traditional TV in the Chicago, Green Bay, and Milwaukee markets. In Chicago, fans can watch on Fox 32. In Green Bay, the game will air on NBC 26, and in Milwaukee, it will be broadcast on Fox 6.

Fans also can stream the game on the NFL+ app on phones and other mobile devices.

Rome Odunze and Kyler Gordon expected to return from injuries

Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze, who has missed the past five games with a foot injury, has no injury designation for Saturday night, and is expected to play, although he said he might have some plaing time limitations.

"For me, I'm looking to be out there as much as possible, and make as many plays as I can. At the end of the day, it's all or nothing for this game, and until the Super Bowl, until the end of the season. So I want to contribute as much as possible, and put everything that I have out there on that field," he said on Wednesday.

Bears nickel cornerback Kyler Gordon is listed as questionable for the game after missing the past five games with a groin injury. Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has said he expects Gordon to be part of the game plan.

"It gives us another playmaker. Obviously, it's been unfortunate we haven't had him much this season,, but he was a guy coming into the season that we were really excited about, and I feel like he can help us make some plays and help us win," Allen said.

Jordan Love to be back under center for Packers

Quarterback Jordan Love, who was knocked out of the Week 16 game against the Bears with a concussion, will get the start on Saturday.

Love cleared the league's concussion protocol ahead of the Packers' season finale, but was held out in Week 18 after the team had already locked up the No. 7 seed in the playoffs.

Who is favored and predicted to win the Steelers vs. Bears game?

The Packers enter the game as 1.5-piont favorites in the latest odds from DraftKings. The over/under for total points scored is 44.5 points.

Injury reports for Packers vs. Bears game

Bears cornerback CJ Gardner-Johnson, linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga, and defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka have been ruled out with concussions. Cornerback Kyler Gordon is questionable with a groin injury. Offensive lineman Braxton Jones is questionable with a knee injury.

Packers wide receiveir Dontayvion Wicks has been ruled out with a concussion. Defensive tackle Warren Brinson is questionable with a foot injury. Safety Javon Bullard is questionable with a knee injury. Linebacker Nick Niemann is questionable with a pectoral injury. Right tackle Zach Tom is questionable with back and knee injuries. Backup quarterback Malik Willis is questionable with shoulder and hamstring injuries.