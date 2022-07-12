Watch CBS News
Bears trade draft pick for Patriots wide receiver

By Marshall Harris

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS CHICAGO/CBS SPORTS) -- The Chicago Bears traded for some receiving depth by sending a seventh round draft pick to the New England Patriots for former first rounder N'Keal Harry.

Harry struggled in New England and finished with just 12 catches last season after opening the year on the injured reserve list with a shoulder injury.

At 6 foot 4, he'll give some size to the Bears receiving room.

Harry was drafted No. 25 overall in 2019 out of Arizona State where he had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

He'll compete with other veteran receivers on the roster including ex-Chiefs backup Byron Pringle and former Packers reserve Equanimeous St. Brown to fill in the second receiver role opposite Darnell Mooney.

The Bears are set to open training camp later this month.

Marshall Harris
Marshall Harris is the sports director at CBS2 Chicago.

July 12, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

