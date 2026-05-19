Bears to brief owners on stadium plans at meetings in Orlando, reports say

The battle over the Chicago Bears' next home is taking center stage on Tuesday.

At Tuesday's NFL owners meetings in Orlando, Florida, ESPN and other sources reports team owners are expected to get a special briefing on the Bears' two main stadium options: Arlington Heights, Illinois, and Hammond, Indiana.

The update comes as Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson are at odds over the team's future.

While Pritzker and state lawmakers have been negotiating on legislation to provide the Bears with property tax breaks for a stadium in Arlington Heights, Johnson has continued to push to keep the Bears in Chicago.

The team and the Pritzker administration have signaled that the only viable options for the team to build a new stadium are either Arlington Heights or Hammond, Indiana.

Pritzker on Monday said he expects state lawmakers to approve a deal to help the Bears build a new stadium in Arlington Heights before the end of the spring legislative session, and slammed Johnson for having "no plan" to keep the Bears in Chicago.

"We are three years in now, and he still has no plan. So, the Bears have said publicly, and I think they said so last Friday again, that they have now only two options, and that's the state of Indiana or Arlington Heights," Pritzker said.

Illinois state lawmakers have until May 31 to pass an economic development package that could help keep the bears in Illinois. If that doesn't happen, Indiana may end up with the home-field advantage.

Analysts say losing the bears to the suburbs or across state lines would be a major political blow to the city and the mayor.