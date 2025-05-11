As Bears wrap up rookie minicamp, Kyle Monangai is noted for attentiveness and drive

The Chicago Bears wrapped up their rookie minicamp at Halas Hall Sunday.

Running back Kyle Monangai said he was focused on the "little details" of being a professional football player as he went through the three-day crash course of an NFL playbook.

Like rookie teammate Luther Burden III, Monangai — a seventh-round selection out of Rutgers — has a chip on his shoulder after slipping to day three of the NFL Draft. Monangai was picked at No. 233, despite the 5-foot-8-inch bowling ball putting up big rushing numbers at Rutgers.

"My football career path has kind of been one of like, 'You know, he's a good player, but you know, just something off, like something — I don't think I'm going to put him on at the pedestal.' I was never always talked about in the top guys," he said. "It's not a new space, not a new environment for me. It's a role that I embrace and that I take on. I think it's what honestly has made me the player I am. I think it's given me the fuel, the motivation to be, you know, the running back I am."

Bears offensive coordinator Declan Doyle emphasized Monangai's attentiveness and drive.

"He is a very physical player. He's very willing, and then the best thing about him that translates is that he's a consummate pro. The last couple days we've been able to meet with these guys, he is front and center. He's taking notes. He's attentive. You're asking a question of the group, he's asking," Doyle said, "and I think he's going to carry himself that way. I think guys that do handle themselves that way give themselves a great shot."

The minicamp was a first for new head coach Ben Johnson at the helm. When it started on Friday, Johnson told players to embrace mistakes made early on, and he is still making a few adjustments of his own as the man in charge.