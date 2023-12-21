Bears receivers deal with injuries, illness ahead of Christmas Eve clash with Cardinals

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Bears will host Kyler Murry and the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn had the latest on a Bears receiving corps that was still hurting after a missed opportunity last weekend in Cleveland.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney and defensive end DeMarcus Walker both returned to the practice field this week. Mooney was dealing with a stomach bug.

The ailment just added to what's been a frustrating series of events this season, none more than last week's game that included fans questioning Mooney's effort for a lackluster block on a fourth down and short run by quarterback Justin Fields. And, of course, there was also the near-miss Hail Mary pass.

"At the end of the day, I tried to catch the ball and falling, it's difficult," Mooney said of the final play. "It's a difficult catch. I tried to catch the damn thing."

He added, "I see everything about the fourth and one play. I'm not blocking for Justin [on the play], so if I was blocking for Justin, that would have been more a thought like, 'Oh I got to hold this longer.' It's supposed to be a pick route."

It was another game where the Bears offense had a chance to win the game late and couldn't get the job done. Receiver DJ Moore said it's the big plays that have been missing.

"In the fourth quarter, we just got to have that few plays where it's like, gonna seal the game, get two first downs and just keeping the ball in the offense's hands," Moore said. "We just gotta hold the lead and do our best to just keep our foot on the gas and don't let them score on offense."

CBS 2 asked Moore how he's been feeling after not looking 100% against the Browns with an ankle injury last Sunday. He said his ankle got hit on the first play, but it's feeling "way better" this week. He's not quite 100%, but he said he's 97%.