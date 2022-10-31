Bears reportedly trade Roquan Smith to Ravens for 2nd, 5th round draft picks

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears have traded star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens for draft picks, according to multiple reports.

Fox NFL Sunday reporter Jay Glazer was the first to report the trade. ESPN insider Adam Schefter reports the Bears will receive 2nd and 5th round picks from the Ravens in the deal.

Smith becomes the second high-profile the Bears have traded away in the past week, after sending defensive end Robert Quinn to the Eagles last week for a 4th round draft pick.

A first-round draft pick of the Bears in 2018, Smith was in the final year of his contract with the Bears, and was a hold-in during training camp, and requested a trade in August after talks on a contract extension stalled, but he returned to practice a couple weeks later, agreeing to play out the final year of his deal.

Smith leads the NFL with 83 tackles so far this year. He's second on the Bears with 2.5 sacks, 4 tackles for loss, and 2 interceptions. He was a second team All-Pro in 2020 and 2021.

With the trade, the Bears now have nine picks in the 2023 draft; a 1st rounder, two 2nd rounders, a 3rd rounder, two 4th rounders, two 5th rounders, and a 7th rounder.

General manager Ryan Poles has made no secret of the fact the Bears have a long rebuild ahead of them, after the new regime took over this past offseason. In addition to Smith and Quinn, Poles also has traded away Pro Bowl linebacker Khalil Mack; and let key players such as Akiem Hicks, Jimmy Graham, James Daniels, Allen Robinson, and Jason Peters leave in free agency.

In addition to having nine picks in the next draft, the Bears have more than $120 million in cap space for 2023, the most in the league.