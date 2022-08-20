Roquan Smith returns to Bears practice; to play out final year of his contract

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Nearly two weeks after demanding a trade, and not practicing during the first three weeks of training camp, Bears linebacker Roquan Smith ended his "hold-in" on Saturday, and said he plans to play out the final year of his rookie contract.

Smith is in the fifth and final year of his rookie contract, which will pay him $9.7 million this year, and he plans to enter free agency after the season.

"I'm betting on myself," he said. "Whatever happens, happens. And whatever it is I have to go through this season, I'll do it chin up, chest out."

A two-team second team All-Pro, Smith is considered the Bears' best player, and a potential building block for the rebuilding team.

Head coach Matt Eberflus said he's "super-excited" to have Smith back at practice.

"I'm happy he's back. I'm happy he's excited to be back. I'm happy that he's back in individual. I'm happy that he's ramping up and getting ready to go. Certainly happy for that. You know, he's one of our best players, so we're excited about that," he said.

Smith took part in individual drills on Saturday, but not team drills. Eberflus said he believes the team has enough time to get Smith ready to play in Week 1, when they open the season against the 49ers at Soldier Field.

"He's in a ramp-up phase to get back to action. All along, he's been conditioning with the strength staff on the side, and he's doing good there, so now we're just ramping him up to play football," he said.

Smith demanded a trade on Aug. 9, releasing a letter accusing general manager Ryan Poles of negotiating in bad faith.

On Saturday, he said he found the entire contract negotiation process "very distasteful."

It wasn't what I anticipated, nor what I expected from the situation," he said. "I feel like I've busted my ass so long here, and not being rewarded with something I thought I rightfully deserved."

Poles has said he was disappointed Smith demanded a trade, but has insisted he wants Smith to stay with the Bears long-term. He also has said contract negotiations with Smith were more complicated than usual because he doesn't have an agent.

Smith said his focus now is on being playing the best football he can this year.

"I owe that to the guys in the locker room, and to the city, and all the loyal fans," he said.

While Smith didn't rule out returning to the Bears after this season, he said he doesn't expect any further contract offers from the Bears during the season.

Eberflus said he's not concerned that Smith will be playing unhappy or disgruntled with his contract situation.

"He's been engaged. He's been in the meetings. Thoroughly there, mentally there, asking questions in meetings, helping the younger players when he's been out. He's been doing all that. He's been a pro that way for sure," he said.