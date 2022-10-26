Watch CBS News
Sports

Bears reportedly trading defensive end Robert Quinn to Eagles

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Chicago Sports Live

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears are trading defensive end Robert Quinn to the NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles, according to multiple reports.

The trade was first reported by NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport. The Eagles will send the Bears a 4th round draft pick in the deal.

Quinn is coming off a Bears' team record 18.5 sacks in 2021, but has only one sack through seven games so far this season.

After this season, the 12-year NFL veteran and three-time Pro Bowler has two more years remaining on the five-year, $70 million contract he signed in 2020.

The move clears even more cap room heading into 2023, leaving them with a league-best $125 million in salary cap space for next season.

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith choked up when he was asked about the trade Wednesday afternoon.

"It sucks. Yeah," Smith said, taking a moment to collect himself as he struggled to find words. "I have a great deal of respect for that guy. You know, damn. Crazy."

Smith then covered his face with his T-shirt, and eventually walked away from his press conference at Halas Hall.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on October 26, 2022 / 3:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.