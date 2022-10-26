Bears reportedly trading defensive end Robert Quinn to Eagles
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Bears are trading defensive end Robert Quinn to the NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles, according to multiple reports.
The trade was first reported by NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport. The Eagles will send the Bears a 4th round draft pick in the deal.
Quinn is coming off a Bears' team record 18.5 sacks in 2021, but has only one sack through seven games so far this season.
After this season, the 12-year NFL veteran and three-time Pro Bowler has two more years remaining on the five-year, $70 million contract he signed in 2020.
The move clears even more cap room heading into 2023, leaving them with a league-best $125 million in salary cap space for next season.
Bears linebacker Roquan Smith choked up when he was asked about the trade Wednesday afternoon.
"It sucks. Yeah," Smith said, taking a moment to collect himself as he struggled to find words. "I have a great deal of respect for that guy. You know, damn. Crazy."
Smith then covered his face with his T-shirt, and eventually walked away from his press conference at Halas Hall.
