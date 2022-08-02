Bears prepare for first training camp practice in pads

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Entering Week 2 of training camp, the Chicago Bears are preparing to put on the pads for Tuesday and Wednesday of practice.

CBS 2's Jackie Kostek was at Halas Hall on Monday to get the latest updates from the team.

Offensive lineman Sam Mustipher said it felt like the first day of school. Head coach Matt Eberflus said this is when you start to see players rise and fall within training camp.

The Bears offense was still very much a work in progress as a lot of young players are still learning the new offensive scheme. The team is also still adding plays to the playbook.

There was also no update on the status of linebacker Roquan Smith who has not been practicing. Eberflus said he didn't have an update on the contract negotiations with Smith, but said the linebacker has been a professional, sitting in on meetings and been helping out with the younger players.

The Bears first preseason game is set for Aug. 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs.