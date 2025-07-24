Bears players note Coach Ben Johnson's intensity on second day of training camp

There is no question that the Chicago Bears need a new and different voice, and new head coach Ben Johnson is not afraid to use it.

The vocal Johnson is not biting his tongue as he implements his system running his first training camp, which wrapped up its second day on Thursday.

Quarterback Caleb Williams and the offense turned the page Thursday from their shaky start the day before. Much was made of Coach Johnson pulling the first unit off the field after they continually had issues lining up properly during a seven-on-seven drill.

Before the Bears' workout Thursday, Johnson addressed his quick hook, and the short window the team has to learn his new system before the season starts.

"Good start. Guys were excited. Effort was there. Intensity was there. It was fun to watch them fly around. I know some people enjoyed me 'throwing the first team out of practice' — not the case," said Johnson. "We're on a time crunch. As you guys all know, we got 90 minutes there that first day. We're up to 105 here today. So just need to keep things moving on along there."

Intensity has been the buzzword the first two days of Bears training camp. Tenth-year safety Kevin Byard said some of his less veteran teammates had a word to describe just how intense Coach Johnson is.

"The young guys kind of call it aura… he breathes competition. You could just tell just the intensity. I think he just wants the best for everybody," Byard said. "Obviously, you combine Ben Johnson and [defensive coordinator Dennis Allen], everybody's getting pushed to compete every single day — and that's just the message starting every single meeting. Don't apologize for competing.

Coach Johnson likes the competition in the running back room, and what he has seen early from D'Andre Swift coming off a disappointing first season in Chicago.

"I think Swift has done a great job come back from the summer. He's in great shape. He had some plays yesterday that weren't ideal," Johnson said. "I know the perception out there is that maybe it's not the most talented room in the world. They like to hear that noise."

"I didn't produce like I wanted to, but I'm not going to work harder, because of it. I already work hard. That's just how am. That's how I've always been, you know what I mean?" said Swift. "So I've got the same mindset how I work."

Luther Burden was once again not on the practice field Thursday. Coach Johnson said the Bears had been very hopeful Burden would be ready for day one, but the soft tissue injury he suffered has lingered, and he is day-to-day at this point.