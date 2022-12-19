Eberflus says Bears 'playing the right way' despite piling up losses, injuries

CHICAGO (CBS) – Another game, another loss where the Chicago Bears were right there until the end, but the Philadelphia Eagles got the 25-20 win.

The silver lining is that with the latest loss and the Denver Broncos' win, the Bears (3-11) are back in the position to have the second-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft if the season ended today.

"The last two weeks have been better," said head coach Matt Eberflus. "I know we're down some guys by injury and all those things, but I think the guys are playing together. They're playing together. They're playing the right way. They're hustling. The intensity is there."

The Bears were also hit by a string of injuries but Eberflus said the news is encouraging on offensive lineman Tevin Jenkins, who's seeing specialists after having to be carted off the field and hospitalized with a neck injury.

We'll also find more about linebacker Jack Sanborn's ankle injury on Tuesday.

Even in a loss, the Bears defense held the NFL's top scoring offense to below its average.

Up next, the Bears will host the Buffalo Bills (11-3) at Soldier Field on Christmas Eve.