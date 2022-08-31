Bears pick up 6 players off waivers, including 2021 first round offensive lineman

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears were back at practice on Wednesday, and busy adding new players to their 53-man roster thanks to a league-high six player claimed off waivers.

That included 2021 first round draft pick Alex Leatherwood who spent a disappointing rookie season playing on the offensive line for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Even with Leatherwood's $14.3 million fully-guaranteed salary for the season, it's a low-risk, high reward pickup for the Bears.

"Some guys have been with him, guys who were in Vegas last year and we have a couple coaches on our staff, of course I know (former Las Vegas defensive line) coach (Rod) Marinelli as a resource," said Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. "So we got nothing but good reports and we're excited to have him. It's a clean slate. It's a fresh start for him."

Leatherwood was taken 17th overall in last year's draft. Many considered the pick a reach, and the Bears will see what he does with a new team and new opportunity.