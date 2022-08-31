Watch CBS News
Sports

Bears pick up 6 players off waivers, including 2021 first round offensive lineman

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS Sports HQ Live

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears were back at practice on Wednesday, and busy adding new players to their 53-man roster thanks to a league-high six player claimed off waivers.

That included 2021 first round draft pick Alex Leatherwood who spent a disappointing rookie season playing on the offensive line for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Even with Leatherwood's $14.3 million fully-guaranteed salary for the season, it's a low-risk, high reward pickup for the Bears.

"Some guys have been with him, guys who were in Vegas last year and we have a couple coaches on our staff, of course I know (former Las Vegas defensive line) coach (Rod) Marinelli as a resource," said Bears head coach Matt Eberflus. "So we got nothing but good reports and we're excited to have him. It's a clean slate. It's a fresh start for him."

Leatherwood was taken 17th overall in last year's draft. Many considered the pick a reach, and the Bears will see what he does with a new team and new opportunity.

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 6:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.