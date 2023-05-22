Bears coaches to start evaluating rookies as players begin voluntary OTAs

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Bears are back on the field this week, but without the pads, as players begin organized team activities (OTAs) at Halas Hall.

It's a chance for head coach Matt Eberflus and his staff to begin team building before training camp in a few months.

OTAs are voluntary, there's no live contact, with players practicing only in jerseys, shorts, and padded helmets.

CBS 2 sports director Marshall Harris caught up with former NFL tight end and commentator Clay Harbor and asked him how much can we actually learn over the next four weeks.

"For a wide receiver, you're going to see who can get open. Not much changes. You're not tackling these guys. You're going to see who can get open, and who can catch the football," Harbor said. "For defensive backs, who can cover? You're going to get to see can Tyrique Stevenson cover? Can Terell Smith cover? Has Kyler Gordon gotten better? Are these guys improving? Can they do things now? Linebackers? Coverage more important now than taking on blocks. How is T.J. Edwards looking in coverage? How is Tremaine Edmunds looking in coverage? You're going to see a lot of that."

Because of the nature of OTAs, coaches won't really get answers to some other questions.

"Running back Roschon Johnson, he led the FBS in missed tackle percentage," Harbor said. "You're not going to see if a guy can break tackles, because you're tagging. Defensive linemen, you're not going to see who's best pas rusher, because you're not going full bore. You can't bull rush. You can still see if somebody's got some moves, but there still leaves a lot to be desired for the trenches, because you don't have pads on."

For rookies, it's a whirlwind experience, but a chance to make an early impression on coaches.

"You'll really see the guys that can pick up an offense. I know it's early on, but from the jump you start to see guys that are standing out, and guys that can pick up the offense, guys that can get the coaches' trust. All these practices matter. You only get 10 OTA practices," Harbor said. "Back in the stone age, when I was first in the league, you had unlimited OTAs. You'd probably have 20 practices. It was just OTA after OTA. Now you only get 10, so that makes these practices that much more important for these players."