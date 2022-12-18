Watch CBS News
Sports

Bears OL Teven Jenkins carted off field with neck injury

By The Associated Press

/ AP

CBS News Chicago Sports Live

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins was carted off the field with a neck injury after he got hurt on the team's first drive Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jenkins went down while blocking for David Montgomery on a running play with 12:31 left in the first quarter. The right guard was ruled out for the rest of the game.

The 24-year-old Jenkins was a second-round pick by Chicago in the 2021 NFL Draft. He was surrounded by much of his team as he was loaded on to the cart.

Bears wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown also got hurt on the first drive. The team said he was in the concussion protocol, and he was eventually ruled out for the rest of the game.

First published on December 18, 2022 / 4:17 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.