Chicago Bears hope healthier offensive line will help create continuity

CHICAGO (CBS) – The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Tuesday without the pads after taking Monday off from training camp.

Later this week, the Cincinnati Bengals will join the Bears at Halas Hall for a joint practice ahead of Saturday's preseason game.

The Bears have been getting healthier with Kyler Gordon and Montez Sweat among the guys ramping up towards a return. Nate Davis was also back at right guard with the first-team offense as the offensive line searched for some much-needed continuity.

"Obviously, it's super important," said offensive lineman Braxton Jones. "Obviously, some of the best lines in football have played five, six years all together in the same system and that's kinda why they're the best, but at the end of the day, we all are the best players in the NFL. So it matters, but you still gotta go in and operate when something does happen."

Dominique Robinson got the start against Buffalo last Saturday with Sweat out. The third-year defensive end, who came in as a project, spent his offseason adding 15 pounds of muscle, knowing he's fighting for his NFL life.

"I knew I wasn't getting it done at the weight I was," Robinson said. "And I knew I could put weight on and still be explosive, and get faster at the same time, so why not?"

Robinson pointed to a big third down tackle-for-loss he had against the Bills as an example of the added weight paying off. He said last year, he would've gotten pushed out of the play because he wasn't strong enough.

Rookie makes an impact

Rookie defensive end Austin Booker made the most of his opportunity last Saturday in Buffalo. The fifth-round pick registered two-and-a-half sacks in the win over the Bills.

Booker's athleticism and acumen got the attention of his teammates and coaches.

"Typically a rookie comes out here, got things in their head they plan on doing when they go out there, so for Book to go out there and just be free and just do what he wants to do...I think that's huge for him," said defensive lineman Andrew Billings.

Jones compared Booker's length to that of Sweat.

"It's just super long so you gotta get your hands on him," Jones said. "But he's been fairly impressive."

Defensive coordinator Eric Washington said Booker has "an innate feel" for the game and lauded his ability to block out "all the noise" including both the praise and criticism of his performance.