Newly-signed Montez Sweat arrives in Chicago to help Bears pass rush

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After a whirlwind Tuesday at Halas Hall, there didn't appear to be any drama to speak of 24 hours later for the Bears.

The attention was off of fired coaches.

CBS 2's Matt Zahn had the latest on the worst pass rush in the NFL, getting a new sparkplug ahead of Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints.

Montez Sweat practiced for the first time wearing his new No. 98 Bears jersey. His addition will hopefully bolster a Bears pass rush that is last in the league in sacks by a wide margin. It also could mean fewer snaps for DeMarcus Walker, but he doesn't sound worried about that.

"It's just competition," Walker said. "You can't have enough weapons, especially at the D-line position. I'm definitely happy to have him come. Good talent. I've been a fan of his."

Walker was also happy for his fellow lineman, Andrew Billings. The Bears run-stuffing defensive tackle got a two-year contract extension, expected to be worth around $8 million. It's a big deal for a guy who has bounced around the league.

"It's really special," Billings said. "It's year eight for me, so just to be able to settle down, it feels great. It's something I've been working for my whole career."

Reporter: "Is there like a big standing ovation for you in the locker room when you come in?"

Billings: "No, I almost, I didn't forget I was signing today. It was right after meetings, so I was kinda focused on something else, but they came and grabbed me."

Billings has clearly made an impact on the Bears defense. They were among the worst in the league against the run last year. This year, they're holding opponents to just 3.1 yards per rushing attempt, the best in the NFL.

The Bears and Saints kickoff at high noon on Sunday. You can catch the game on CBS 2.