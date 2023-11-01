Bears fire running backs coach David Walker due to workplace behavior

CHICAGO (CBS) – A second Bears assistant coach is out of a job less than halfway through the season, and neither dismissal was due to what's happened on the field.

This time, the team relieved a position coach, David Walker, of his duties. CBS 2 Sports Director Marshall Harris had the story on the latest twist in a disappointing season for the Bears.

First, it was the mysterious and sudden resignation of defensive coordinator Alan Williams less than three weeks into the regular season.

A month and a half later, head coach Matt Eberflus fired Walker, the team's running backs coach, because of his behavior in the workplace.

Without getting into specifics, Eberflus said Walker failed to live up to the Bears' standards as an organization. While there were no red flags with Walker's behavior when he was vetted before being hired, Eberflus said when something happened, he took appropriate action by firing Walker.

When asked if there was a "culture issue" with his coaching staff, Eberflus said, "Absolutely not."

"The culture in our building is outstanding," he added. "The guys work hard every single day. The relationship piece is there. We care about each other, and we're working diligently to get this thing turned."

Omar Young, the assistant quarterbacks and wide receivers coach, will take over as running backs coach.